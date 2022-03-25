Huntington National Bank Buys 521 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 194.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $7,967,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

