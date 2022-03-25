Huntington National Bank Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $100.34 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $93.60 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

