Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,516 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1,516.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

