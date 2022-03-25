Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 56,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.14) to GBX 4,850 ($63.85) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.