Huobi BTC Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $1.32 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44,372.41 or 1.00110509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.07 or 0.06996450 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,314.37 or 0.99979575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042556 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

