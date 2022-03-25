HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 12.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.97. 176,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,951,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUYA. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

