Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Up to $16.51

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.51, but opened at $17.00. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 12,549 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,430,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,773,000 after purchasing an additional 431,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

