IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
NYSE IAA opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. IAA has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAA (IAA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.