IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE IAA opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. IAA has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.