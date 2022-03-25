Ian Jacobs Acquires 654,775 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 654,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $314,292.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ian Jacobs acquired 809,950 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $388,776.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs bought 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs bought 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $309.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.