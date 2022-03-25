Ï„Bitcoin Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $19,697.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4,419.57 or 0.09996051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.71 or 0.06990470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 160.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00342421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,226.75 or 1.00030748 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

