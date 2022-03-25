ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICFI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 97,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,385. ICF International has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

