Iconic Token Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $2,783.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.52 or 0.06983797 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,339.99 or 1.00003138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00042212 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.