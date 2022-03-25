IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Tops $100.39 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $100.39 million and approximately $26.75 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003577 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 649,710,204 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

