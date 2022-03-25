Ido Schoenberg Sells 136,611 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. American Well Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.55.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

