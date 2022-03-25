IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,075 ($14.15) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($15.93) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IG Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.42).

Get IG Group alerts:

IGG stock opened at GBX 805 ($10.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 786.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 801.84. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 698 ($9.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.64). The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,817.17). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($47,722.49).

IG Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.