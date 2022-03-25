IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,100

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,075 ($14.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGGHY remained flat at $$10.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. IG Group has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

IG Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

