IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,100

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,075 ($14.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IGGHY remained flat at $$10.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. IG Group has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.00.
IG Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IG Group (IGGHY)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.