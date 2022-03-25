Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Insider Ivan Gustavino Sells 62,077 Shares

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Rating) insider Ivan Gustavino sold 62,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.94 ($2.18), for a total transaction of A$182,506.38 ($135,189.91).

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Imdex’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Imdex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers drilling fluids, equipment, technologies, and software used to optimize drilling programs, as well as solutions for the horizontal directional drilling, water-well, and civil construction sectors under the AMC and REFLEX brands.

