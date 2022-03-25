iMedia Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for iMedia Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.93. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iMedia Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

