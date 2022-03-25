IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,845

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,135 ($28.11) to GBX 1,845 ($24.29) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,265.00.

IMIAY opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. IMI has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

