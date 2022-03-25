indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). indie Semiconductor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.62. 865,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $85,231.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,403 shares of company stock worth $2,354,177 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

