Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $251.40

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.40 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.58). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 270.20 ($3.56), with a volume of 947,203 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.65.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.