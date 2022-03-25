Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) to Buy

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock.
Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.07.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.