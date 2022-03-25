Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) to Buy

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

