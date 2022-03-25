Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 4.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.78. 3,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 292,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

INBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $908.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

