Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $29.58.

