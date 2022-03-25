Insider Buying: HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Insider Buys $14,030.00 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) insider Andrew L. Graham bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.15 per share, with a total value of $14,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HCI Group stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. The stock has a market cap of $720.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.26 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 571.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after buying an additional 154,565 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

