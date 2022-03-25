Insider Buying: Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Buys 2,142 Shares of Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Rating) insider Amanda Heyworth acquired 2,142 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.06 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,838.52 ($8,028.53).
The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.
About Ingenia Communities Group (Get Rating)
