Insider Buying: NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Purchases $72,300.00 in Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Sol J. Barer bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NexImmune stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NexImmune by 19,525.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NexImmune by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEXI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About NexImmune (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.