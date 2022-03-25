Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Director Sells $46,170.00 in Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQGet Rating) Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

  • On Friday, March 18th, Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $29,522.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BBQ during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BBQ by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BBQ during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BBQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BBQ during the second quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

