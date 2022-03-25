Insider Selling: Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells 4,841 Shares of Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,384.60).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 417.80 ($5.50) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 458.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 428.92. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Beazley plc has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.80).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.10) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.03) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.90) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.99) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 495.67 ($6.53).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

