Insider Selling: Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells 4,841 Shares of Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,384.60).
Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 417.80 ($5.50) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 458.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 428.92. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Beazley plc has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.80).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.
About Beazley (Get Rating)
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
