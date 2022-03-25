Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells 11,254 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60.

Boot Barn stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $134.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

