Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $19.58. 38,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,303. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Codexis by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

