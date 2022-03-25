Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells $108,328.75 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $108,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average of $175.25. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. cut their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

