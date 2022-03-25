Insider Selling: Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells 10,016 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.71. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

