Insider Selling: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) CAO Sells $449,788.48 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $121.01 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

