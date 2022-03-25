Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells $196,537.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $259,273.41.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $3,227,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $29,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

