Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Sells $343,860.00 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Christopher Riley bought 1,630 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $23,113.40.

On Monday, March 21st, Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $317,240.00.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $620.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 635.4% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

