Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $128,056.50 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.