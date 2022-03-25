Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $128,056.50 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

