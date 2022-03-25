Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Gap Down to $79.41

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.41, but opened at $76.98. Integer shares last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 513 shares changing hands.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Integer alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Integer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Integer by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.