Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Gap Down to $79.41

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.41, but opened at $76.98. Integer shares last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 513 shares changing hands.
ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Integer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Integer by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Integer Company Profile (NYSE:ITGR)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
