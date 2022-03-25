Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stake Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

