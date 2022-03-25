Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $51.40. 1,650,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,139,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $209.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

