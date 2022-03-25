Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Intel were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,239,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,858,406. The firm has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.