Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $70.24

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.24, but opened at $73.17. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.74.

The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.95.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

