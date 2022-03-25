Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

INLX remained flat at $$5.25 during trading on Friday. 77 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Intellinetics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $9.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

