Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

ICPT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 695,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,968. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $490.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

