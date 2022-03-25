Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFS. Itaú Unibanco lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE:IFS opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.