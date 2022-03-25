International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) to post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. International Business Machines reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.96. 136,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.85. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

