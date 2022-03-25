International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Up 2,225.0% in March

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 2,225.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS INIS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,065. International Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of -0.30.

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

