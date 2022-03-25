International Public Partnerships Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.77 (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON INPP opened at GBX 168.75 ($2.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 52.69. International Public Partnerships has a 12-month low of GBX 150.80 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 175.20 ($2.31). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of International Public Partnerships in a research note on Thursday.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

