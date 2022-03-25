Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 209.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

