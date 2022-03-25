Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $465.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.07 and a 200-day moving average of $568.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

